During Tuesday’s Floyd County Commission meeting, the board will be recognizing 15 county employees for their numerous years of service.
Seven people will be recognized for 10 years of service and six will be recognized for 15 years of service.
Matt Cordle from Engineering will be recognized for 20 years of service and Danny Franks from Public Works will be recognized for 30 years of service.
Employees come from all departments, including the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, tax commissioner’s office and PAWS, public animal welfare services.
At the pre-meeting caucus, commissioners will be discussing the upcoming U.S. Census count and hear a planning department report.
The first readings for a special use permit request and rezoning request will go before commissioners on Tuesday.
The SUP is to allow a manufactured home on Nanellen Road near Burnetts Ferry Road.
It goes before commissioners with a recommendation of denial without prejudice from the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission. “Without prejudice” means the applicant would not have to wait 12 months to reapply.
The rezoning request is to allow a manufactured home sales lot on Cave Spring Road at its intersection of Walker Mountain Road and Eden Valley Road. Both the planning staff and Planning Commission recommended approval.
Public hearings and a final vote on the applications will be held on Feb. 25 at the last commission meeting of the month.
County commissioners are also expected to sign off on accepting South Edenfield Ridge Drive onto Floyd County maintenance. The privately built thoroughfare off Eden Valley Road is certified as meeting the standards to become a public road.
The Tuesday session starts with the caucus at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.