Floyd County Commissioners recognize county employees' years of service

Floyd County commissioners recognized employees for milestone years of service at their Tuesday meeting, handing out thanks and commemorative pins.
For 10 years of service:
♦ Steve Jackson, sheriff’s office
♦ Bob Sapp, sheriff’s office
♦ Karen Warren, district attorney’s office
♦ Jacob Byers, public works
♦ Amy Lackey, sheriff’s office
♦ Pam Colston, tax commissioner’s office
♦ Amanda Tierce, finance
For 15 years of service:
♦ Bobby Pearson, sheriff’s office
♦ Randall Moore, water
♦ James Cromer, sheriff’s office
♦ Blake Oyler, facilities
♦ Angela Hawkins, PAWS
♦ Bruce Rogers, sheriff’s office
For 20 years of service:
♦ Matt Cordle, engineering
For 30 years of service:
♦ Danny Franks, public works
County commissioners also approved an American Institute of Architects contract with Brooks Construction for the Rome Braves Stadium.
An AIA contract balances the interests of all parties involved in the contract, including the architect, contractor, owner and attorneys.
The construction will start before the season begins and will include an addition to the team store, promotional storage space and fan assist area.
The $391,385 cost for the construction comes from the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
Commissioner Allison Watters recused herself from voting due to having a relative who has an interest in the contract.
County commissioners also signed off on an updated contract for the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Emergency Management Agency of Floyd County.
The contract helps supply funding for the EMA and is usually updated every five years.
The contract is being updated two years ahead of time because funding was made available by Georgia Emergency Management Agency, according to Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter.
In other actions Tuesday, Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen reported several roads remain closed due to flooding:
♦ Thomas Bluff Road, in the 900 block near the county line;
♦ Collier Road, access past the 100 block should come from the north Loop;
♦ Gaines Loop Road between Gaines and Crowder roads;
♦ Old River Road between Ga. 20 and the boat ramp.