A special purpose, local option sales tax budget revision for the replacement of one of two bridges on Gaines Loop Road is on the agenda for the Floyd County Board of Commissioner's meeting.
The revision will add a new line to the budget for $200,000 for the bridge replacement.
Along with the SPLOST revision, commissioners will also be signing off on the creation of a rescue coordinator position at P.A.W.S.
The public hearings for a Special Use Permit request and the readoption of the ULDC and Zoning Maps will take place at the beginning of the meeting.
The SUP is for the construction of a communication tower on Cunningham Road, estimated to be about 315 ft. tall. The request is recommended for approval by both the planning department and the planning commission.
Chair Scotty Hancock is expected to appoint Commissioner Allison Watters to the Rome-Floyd Trails Committee during the meeting.
The meeting's consent agenda includes video/security system upgrades at the Floyd County Courthouse, as well as the approval for purchase of four police pursuit vehicles for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's proposal for a gymnastics fee increase, along with the addition of private lesson fees are also on the consent agenda after having been deferred from the last meeting.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, starting with the pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.