At the last Floyd County Commission meeting of the year Tuesday, the board is expected to sign off on several items including the County Jail renovation price and the 2020 budget.
If approved, the jail proposal will set a maximum price of renovations to reach $5,921,02. Carroll Daniel Construction has already been chosen to oversee the renovations.
The second reading of the 2020 budget for Floyd County will take place towards the beginning of the meeting and include a chance for public comment. The first reading took place at the previous meeting on Nov. 26.
The meeting’s consent agenda includes the approval of a supplemental subgrant for the Rome Circuit Mental Health Court for $17,950.
Commission members also are expected to approve the recommendation to award T&K Construction the contract to handle the Walker Mountain Road Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Phase 8 cell project, with a maximum cost of $6,848,285.19.
There’s also a recommendation to award Atlantic Coast Consultants, Inc. the contract for construction quality assurance and administration of the landfill project. The contract would be capped at $225,000.
Both items were discussed and approved by the Rome-Floyd County Solid Waste Commission on Nov. 26. The Rome City Commission also must sign off on the contracts.
County Commission members also will vote on the approval of a newly budgeted position for an electrician in the Floyd County Water Department.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 10. The pre-meeting caucus, taking place at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., will not include a speaker. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.