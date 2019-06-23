Floyd County Commissioners are slated to rule on three rezoning requests following public hearings Tuesday.
A controversial plan to add six more quadplexes to a Silver Creek apartment complex on Wax Road drew opposition at the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting early this month. The citizen board voted 7 to 1 to recommend denial of the project at the corner of Midway Park Road.
Planning Commission member Charles Love cast the lone vote in support, noting that the property where Silver Creek Holdings LLC wants to put the new units is already zoned for multi-family development.
Engineer Mike Price, representing the company, said they need an additional 6.64 acres zoned for multi-family to house the septic field that will serve the units. The land is currently zoned for Community Commercial and Suburban Residential use.
"The drainage issues we have now, this will address that," Price told neighbors who came to voice their concerns.
Crime, additional traffic and the condition of the existing apartments also were cited as potential problems by nearby residents.
Price said plans are to upgrade the existing apartments when the new ones are built. Under questioning from planning commission members, he said rent would likely rise from about $1,000 a month to $1,200 a month.
Associate Planner Brice Wood said there are petitions for and against the new project.
Planning staff recommended denial because the development would sandwich the new units onto a smaller parcel next to single-family homes while the larger section – uphill from the units – would hold the septic drain field. There also is concern that the water flow would not be sufficient for fire protection.
County Commissioners will take comments and consider the issue at their regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Two other rezoning requests are recommended for approval.
Ronnie Kilgo is seeking Light Industrial zoning for a tract at 7648 New Calhoun Highway. The owner of Rome Gas said he wants to establish a propane tank filling station for his delivery trucks serving the northern part of the county.
Steve Bennett is asking for Neighborhood Office Commercial zoning for a parcel at 200 Chatillon Road. It's currently zoned for residential use and is at the entrance to Celanese Village, but has typically housed offices over the years.
The initial request was for commercial zoning but commissioners were concerned that a convenience store could open on the site and disturb the neighborhood. NOC zoning allows only less-intensive uses such as the attorney's office that is planned.