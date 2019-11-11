The Floyd County Commission will be expecting to sign off on several agenda items today, including one regarding the Ball Corp. expansion project.
Ball Corp. revealed plans last month for another expansion of its Floyd County plant off Ga. Highway 53 and East Hermitage Road. The company plans to invest $217 million and add 140 positions to their workforce.
A $134,440 extension and upgrade of the Floyd County water system to serve the new facility is one of the first agenda items to be looked over. If approved, the upgrade will include 500 feet of new ductile iron water lines, large meters and fire hydrants.
The county commission also is expected to sign off on the purchase of two pursuit vehicles, one for the police department and one for the sheriff's office. The cost would total $51,313.40.
During the public participation section, a group of Rome residents has said it plans to propose a "tether ban" for dogs. Organizer Rachel Meier said in a Monday email that they "are tired of seeing the neglect and the death that comes from" people staking the animals outside.
Two rezoning requests will have their first readings at the meeting.
The first request is the rezoning of a lot from community commercial to heavy commercial at 4756 Calhoun Road.
The second request is the rezoning of a lot from office institutional to suburban residential located at 1606 Kingston Highway.
The public hearings and votes will take place on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
Also today, the first preview of the 2020 budget will take place during the board's pre-meeting caucus at 3:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular commission meeting will follow at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.