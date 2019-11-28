Floyd County Commissioners recently approved a proposed list of roads for paving with funds from the county's 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.
The annual LMIG grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation comes from the state gas tax. The county must provide a 30% match, which it does through labor.
One of the major roads proposed on the list is Wilkerson Road, which runs parallel with Shorter Avenue and hosts a housing development.
Another proposed road is Davis Loop Road, which is just under a mile long and is off Ga. 140 near the Oostanaula River. According to Public Works Director Michael Skeen, Floyd has been planning to work on Davis Loop Road for the last five years.
Other roads on the paving list include all or parts of Grant Road, Vernon Road, Lewis Road, Green Street, Kirkwood Street, Cunningham Road, Flat Rock Road, Baker Drive, Davis Road, Franklin Street, South Third Street, South Fourth Street, Walnut Avenue, Avenue E and Bowman Road.
Skeen said Public Works crews also intend to work on about 17 miles of roads in old mill villages in Lindale and Riverside.
According to County Manager Jamie McCord, the LMIG award will come out to about $1.2 million, with any shortfalls being covered by SPLOST money.
Commissioners also approved during their meeting the recent meeting two agreements with Georgia Power.
The first agreement is for the installation of a surveillance camera at the Lindale Rail Viewing Platform project. The camera will have mobile access and be operating 24/7.
The second agreement is for the installation of lighting at the library amphitheater project. This project was already approved by the Sara Hightower Library System Board of Trustees at their quarterly meeting last week.
Commissioners also approved two rezoning requests.
The first request is the rezoning of a lot from community commercial to heavy commercial at 4756 Calhoun Road. Mark Kaufman of Rydal plans to use the lot for a classic car repair business. Kaufman commented during the meeting that he and his business partner are looking forward to starting a new business in Rome.
The second request is the rezoning of a lot from office institutional to suburban residential at 1606 Kingston Highway. Joe Pegg, a resident of Silver Creek, spoke in favor of the lot and plans to construct a single-family home on the property.