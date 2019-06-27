A new food service provider will take over July 1 at the Floyd County jail and prison.
LaGrange-based Skillet Kitchen was awarded the contract over two other bidders. County Manager Jamie McCord said the group was not the low-bidder, but received the highest scores overall from a review committee.
"With bad food and no hot water, you make that job ten times harder," he told County Commission.
The county put out a request for proposals after the current provider, Valley Services, was bought out. The new owner -- Summit, out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- sought an increase in the price per meal.
Summit's bid was $1.447 a meal for the approximately 440 prisoners and 650 jail inmates and 0.982 cents for the estimated 80 to 105 staff and visitors each day.
Florida-based Trinity Services Group bid $1.39 per meal at the prison, $1.075 per meal at the jail and $2 a meal for staff and visitors.
The winning bid from Skillet Kitchen was $1.5718 per meal served at the prison and $1.0592 per meal at the jail.
County prison inmates typically serve on work crews and will get an average of 3,500 calories a day compared to 2,900 calories for jail inmates. Additionally, the food services group prepares pack-out lunches for prison inmates on outside details.
Members of the selection committee were County Purchasing Director Bill Gilliland, Jail Administrator Bob Sapp, Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire, Prison Warden Mike Long and Deputy Warden for Security Frank Cronan.
McCord said a number of factors went into choosing Skillet, including experience and responsiveness to problems.
The company already operates the jail and prison commissaries, he said, and several of its administrators are local. The director of operations lives in Chattooga County, the district manager is a Paulding resident and the vice president is Jeff Chandler of Silver Creek, the former Floyd County Prison warden.
The request for proposals required written emergency plans to continue feeding prison inmates in the event of a disaster such as a fire or tornado. Skillet Kitchen noted that they have facilities in Bartow, Polk, Dade and Murray county jails that could be used.
"We operate four kitchens in LaGrange ... Should the entire (Northwest Georgia) region be affected, we can produce mass quantities of food from this facility," the proposal states.
The contract calls for two hot meals and one cold meal per day. In addition, inmates will get special "spirit-lifter" meals on holidays, such as roast turkey with fixings for Thanksgiving and glazed turkey ham on Easter.
The company will train inmates to work in food preparation, service and clean-up, but inmates will not be allowed to cook staff meals.