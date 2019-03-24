Another application to establish a wedding and special events venue on rural acreage is slated to go before the Floyd County Commission on Tuesday night.
"They're popping up all over," Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said during a briefing on the proposal earlier this month.
He and other board members noted that there are no specific guidelines covering what's become an increasingly popular land use. Hancock asked Rome-Floyd Planning Director Art Newell to prioritize drafting a proposed ordinance.
The request scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday is for a special-use permit at 96 Hiram Road, off Ga. 140 north of Shannon. Newell said he'll be recommending a minimum of 20 acres for wedding venues and the 44-acre tract is large enough for activities.
"There is a limited amount of road frontage – another parcel has most of that – but most likely there won't be two-way traffic at events like that," he said.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval. Newell said he's received several calls from neighboring property owners about "the scale and scope" of the operation but most were not opposed.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
A hearing and decision also is scheduled on a rezoning request to Community Commercial from High-Density Residential for a parcel at 200 Chatillon Road.
Newell said the property at the entrance to Celanese Village has long been used for office or commercial activities and there are nine parking spaces. The planning commission recommended approval.
County Manager Jamie McCord also plans to bring the board several proposed service contracts between the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department and other entities in the community.
The department has been in a state of flux since February, when an internal investigation led to the resignations of the executive director and two top aides. McCord and other officials have yet to comment on the investigation, which was handed off to the Floyd County Police Department.
Longtime parks supervisor Todd Wofford is serving as interim executive director but several positions remain unfilled.
Among the other items on Tuesday's agenda are employee service awards and proclamations recognizing the Armuchee Ruritan Club's 65th anniversary, teen driving safety and National Donate Life Month.