Floyd County has become one of 38 Georgia counties to be awarded the Health Promotions and Wellbeing Grant by ACCG, Georgia's County Association.
“The ACCG Group Health Benefit Program awards health promotion and wellbeing grants to members that are undertaking health and wellness initiatives to transform their living and working communities into healthier environments,” said wellness coordinator Sandi McCollum.
The purpose of the grant is to help provide wellness programs to improve the health of Floyd County employees and their families. Wellness services and programs can vary from health challenges such as weight loss or walking to preventative services such as providing flu vaccines.
The Health Promotions and Wellbeing Grant will be giving $6,000 to Floyd County to help finance the wellness programs.
“The wellness committee is currently reviewing options for the 2019 grant. In the past, we have purchased 'Stop the Bleed' kits for FCPD and AED’s for all departments."