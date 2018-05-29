Floyd BOE weighs first ELOST steps
Floyd County Board of Education members are currently evaluating how to move ahead with pieces of the estimated $26.3 million Armuchee High ELOST project, with budget concerns on one end and community demands on the other.
Deputy Superintendent April Childers presented board members with two options as to how to get the ball rolling with work at the school during a work session Tuesday morning.
One option is to proceed now with constructing a new roof and installing a new HVAC system as well as starting in on building a new gym, which is expected to cost around $5.9 million — this includes some other athletic-related work. However, going along this path would delay planned athletic facility improvements to the football field and stadium, track and softball field.
The other option is to hold off on the new roof and HVAC until the modernization effort inside the school begins in 2022, while continuing to proceed with constructing a new gym as well as other athletic facility improvements.
Delaying the roof and HVAC would not jeopardize the more than $2 million the system is eligible to receive in state capital outlay funding for the projects, Childers said. Other projects included in the modernization are not eligible for capital outlay funding until 2022, when the school hits 40 years.
The new gym and other athletic improvements are not eligible for this reimbursement funding. These other athletic facility improvements are broken down into two phases of an estimated $1.5 million each.
The worry expressed is over the system using ELOST funds on non-reimbursable projects up front, possibly creating budget constraints later on for the modernization components. In either option, construction on the new gym could start sometime this summer before school starts.
“(ELOST) 5 is as tight was we need to make it,” Childers said.
Board Chairman Chip Hood and Board Vice Chairman Tony Daniel argued over what should be the focus moving forward, with Hood leaning toward keeping the promise to the community witnessing tangible progress with athletic improvements and Daniel pushing for fiscal responsibility.
Also on the table for consideration, was whether completing the roof and HVAC now would create issues later on as the modernization project gets underway. Additionally, questions arose concerning leaks and the stability of the school’s structure.
The structure is not threatened by the roof issues and there is not a risk of collapse, Childers said, citing a previous structural analysis. However, she described the foam roof as a sponge; when it becomes saturated leaks occur, essentially leaving them in a position of praying it does not rain.
Childers pressed for more time, allowing for her to meet with the construction manager to pin down project costs and determine if work on the school now would be compromised when modernization begins. Also, she is going to pursue having another structural analysis of the school completed.