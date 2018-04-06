Floyd BOE talks possible McHenry closing for 2019-20 school year
The possible closing of McHenry Primary in the 2019-2020 school year was brought before Floyd County Board of Education members earlier this week. No decision was made on its status, as board members are seeking to pick up the discussion after receiving more information at a work session in the coming months.
After talking over next year’s budget — which has to be approved before the end of June — board members got a preliminary look at the current enrollment at McHenry, the smallest school in the Floyd County school system, and the impact a phase out would have.
Deputy Superintendent April Childers said current enrollment for kindergarten to second grade is around 100 students. Also, data on births and population in the McHenry area shows a steady decline, she continued, likely to affect student enrollment in the years to come.
The board would have to pass a resolution at some point next year to close the school. Superintendent John Jackson told board members a transition plan would have to be created, similar to the “plan of action” in the closing of Midway Primary School in 2015. Like Midway Primary, McHenry students would transfer to Pepperell Primary.
An assessment of the impact a phase out would have on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget projected the system would save $935,000. This projection includes savings from cutting some positions and utilities costs. Part of the teaching staff and special-education personnel would be kept on.
There have been talks with other entities about taking over the facility if the school is closed, Jackson said. He did not want to identify one entity due to the tentativeness of relations.
Board member Melinda Jeffers, who represents the Cave Spring and McHenry communities, expressed some concern about the thought of closing the school, asking if Cave Spring Elementary would be next.
“I just can’t let that happen,” she said of closing Cave Spring Elementary, adding she was slightly worried that Pepperell is becoming a “powerhouse.”
Childers said the Pepperell district can absorb more students due to a decline in enrollment in recent years — McHenry Primary is also in this district. Also, the Pepperell district has experienced the largest drop in population of the system’s four districts over the last five years, she said.
Jackson recommended the board allow system administrators to gather more information on a possible closing and return to the topic with that in hand.