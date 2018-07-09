Floyd BOE set to adopt tax rate
Floyd County Board of Education members are looking to approve a slight rollback to its property tax rate this morning, following a third required public hearing on the matter.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the central office, 600 Riverside Parkway — two prior public hearings were held July 2. The regular board meeting will start at 8 a.m.
Board members tentatively adopted a millage rate of 18.300 — a decrease of 0.055 mills from the current rate — last month. The rate is expected to generate $32.3 million, a $1.3 million increase, in local property tax revenue for the 2019 budget.
The board decided not to completely drop the rate to the calculated rollback rate, to generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year, to provide funding for planned security improvements to elementary school entrances. The board has allocated $1 million in funding for those improvements.
State law requires the rate change to be advertised as a tax increase, since those whose assessed property value has gone up would pay more than if the calculated rollback rate was set. Those whose property value did not increase would see a small cut to their tax payment.
During the regular meeting, board members will be presented with a resolution to withdraw an application for state capital outlay funding for projects at Armuchee High School, which is being planned for a widespread modernization effort under an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax over the coming years. The total project cost is estimated at $26.3 million.
Over the last several months, board members have been weighing a decision on how to proceed with pieces of the planned work at the high school. A decision has been made to do all the work on the actual school building at one time, expected to begin within the next two years, according to Superintendent Jeff Wilson, and proceed with external improvements now, with the hope of starting this work in the fall, he continued.
The external work includes the construction of a new gym, improvements to the football stadium and field as well as the track. This work also touches on a number of other athletic-related improvements.
By waiting a year or two on the internal renovations, Wilson said, the school system can save money, by continuing to earn allocations from the state for the roof and HVAC — money is provided for these types of projects after a set amount of years. Also, by withdrawing the application for the state capital outlay funding, which is provided as a reimbursement, the system can use it at a later time. The system was eligible to receive more than $2 million for the roof and HVAC.
The board in late May had been presented with the options of putting in a new roof and HVAC system while beginning the construction of the new gym, or only doing outside work on athletic facilities. However, the first route would have delayed outside work except for the gym and possibly created issues with components of modernizing the school, which will have portions of the roof raised and clerestory windows added to bring natural light inside.
A structural engineer has evaluated the roof and determined it is not at risk of collapse, Wilson said. Though there have been issues with leaks following periods of heavy rain.
The Rome Board of Education will also meet today. Board members will caucus at 4 p.m. in the office of Superintendent Lou Byars at the central office, 508 E. Second St. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in the boardroom.
A presentation on the Young Scholars Camp will be given by Holly Amerman, the director of the program. The invitation-only four-day science camp, for rising fifth-graders to rising seventh-graders, has students participating in hands-on activities, which touch on the students’ science standard for the upcoming year.
Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams will provide an update on ELOST collections and projects. He will also share the bids from providers for student insurance for the upcoming year and recommend one for board approval.
The additional insurance can be purchased for coverage of incidents which occur at school, Byars said, and includes athletics.
Personnel changes will also go before the board as the school system works to fill remaining spots before the school year starts in early August.