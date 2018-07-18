Floyd BOE seeks state approval on 2 possible Pepperell Middle sites
Floyd County Board of Education members gave the go-ahead Wednesday for school system officials to move forward in submitting two site applications for a new Pepperell Middle School to the state Department of Education for approval.
The decision from board members followed almost two hours of discussion during a called meeting, to try and determine where a new Pepperell Middle will be built.
So, after mulling over four possible sites and routes of taking the project, board members prioritized the site of the baseball field at Pepperell High as the No. 1 choice for where the new middle school will go. However, since the site application for a tract off Landers Drive — just south of the high school football field — is ready to submit, board members chose to go forward in seeking approval for both sites. Both sites would bring the middle school onto or near the high school campus, and they both seem to be “approvable,” officials said.
Honing in on a site for the new school was met with greater urgency last week after the system was notified that it would need to get approval from the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Services Unit. Director of Facilities David Van Hook said this site approval was not required in the past. Superintendent Jeff Wilson said changes at the DOE have led to the site approval requirement being enforced.
To start in on the topic, Van Hook told board members they would need to approve a site for the school Wednesday, or wait until next year to have a site approved and apply for state capital outlay funding on the project, delaying the start of construction and risking the possibility of spending millions more as construction costs increase. The deadline to apply for state capital outlay funding is Aug. 15 and the site has to be approved by the DOE before then — the deadline for site approval is Aug. 1.
System officials were initially leaning toward the Landers Drive tract — 16 acres plus two additional properties totaling about 2 acres purchased for $4,000 last year — but “no one expected Landers to be so bad,” said Deputy Superintendent April Childers.
There were 42 holes bored at the site during geotechnical studies, with the conclusion being approximately $3.2 million would be needed for soil remediation and installation of piling to build on the site.
Van Hook said he has been in “extensive” conversations with county officials regarding the widening of Landers Drive.
For the baseball field spot, this field as well as the practice football field would have to be relocated. Additionally, a refueling station would have to be moved and the underground tanks dug up — this could bring some delays depending on how complicated this process becomes, Van Hook said. The tennis courts would be permanently removed, Wilson said.
This relocation is expected to cost at a minimum $1.6 million, Van Hook said. Also by building on this site there would not be room for expanding the middle school in the future.
To finalize the site application for the baseball field site, a risk hazard analysis must be completed within two weeks, and a letter from the Georgia DNR obtained for floodplain certification. Wilson also said there needs to be additional geo-testing on the baseball field site.
In addition to the site of the baseball field, board members also considered building on property already owned south of the elementary school and land adjacent to the current middle school.
The problem with building south of the elementary school is the new Pepperell Middle would be up against a neighborhood on Conns Lake Road and Leawood Court, and “the bus lane would almost be in someone’s backyard,” Wilson said. Also, residents of the neighborhood have already expressed displeasure with the idea, and board attorney King Askew said they could sue on the basis of losing value on their homes due to the new school, possibly creating more than a year of legal delays.
The land next to the current middle school would also need “serious soil remediation,” Van Hook said, more so than the Landers Drive property.
The new school is estimated to cost more than $20 million and is to be built with funds from an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax.