Floyd BOE looks at small cut to tax rate
The Floyd County Board of Education is expected to slightly roll back its property tax rate to 18.30 mills from the current rate of 18.355 mills, but it will have to be advertised as an increase due to growth in property values and the limited reduction.
The rate likely will not be officially set until the July 10 board meeting, after three public hearings are held, Superintendent John Jackson said. With growth represented in the preliminary tax digest, what the school system’s finance officials calculated the rollback rate, generating the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year, to be is actually lower than the 18.30 mills, he continued.
So those whose assessed property value has gone up would pay more in taxes than they would if the calculated rollback rate was established. But those whose value stayed the same would see a small decrease in taxes, around $2.20 for the owner of a $100,000 home.
Due to the state’s codes, the rate board members plan to set requires it to be advertised as a tax increase, Jackson said.
However, with planned security improvements at two elementary schools, Jackson said the rate of 18.30 mills allows the system to complete those projects without having to pull from the general fund balance. The board sees the decision as a response to community demand for enhanced security, and meeting that demand means not dropping down to the rollback rate.
Also, Jackson noted the school system and board are still working with “fluid numbers” in terms of the tax digest, especially considering property tax appeals. The planned rate is estimated to bring in $32,303,540 in property tax revenue, an $112,681 increase from Fiscal Year 2018.
The security improvements are expected to be summer 2019 projects at Garden Lakes and Model elementary schools. The board is expected to commit $1 million — hard project estimates are not set yet — in next year’s budget for the work, Jackson said. Then early spring next year, when more information will be available on the state’s budget, the path for starting the project after school lets out would be set upon, he said.
Security atriums — spaces separating an entrance and the rest of a school — would be built. Those entering the school would have to be screened by the front office staff before being buzzed in through secondary doors leading into a school. Due to the current layout of the schools and their front offices, the work would be more involved than other schools would be.
Two of the millage rate public hearings will be held in the board room, 600 Riverside Parkway, on July 2, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The third hearing will be July 10 in the same place at 7:30 a.m.
Next week, the board will hold its second public hearing on the 2019 budget. The Tuesday hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. in Jackson’s office. It will lead into a board work session at 9 a.m. and the regular meeting at 10 a.m., when a tentative budget is up for the board’s approval.
Board members will meet again June 21 with the intent to adopt the final budget.