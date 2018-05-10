Floyd BOE holding superintendent interviews Saturday
The Floyd County Board of Education will interview its first batch of candidates on Saturday to replace Superintendent John Jackson, who is retiring June 30, after more than 30 people applied.
Board members met Sunday during a called board meeting to review the applications of candidates, both internal and external, said Board Chairman Chip Hood. Outside of candidates from Georgia, some have applied from Florida, Tennessee and Colorado. Hood said he hopes the next superintendent for Floyd County Schools is in Saturday’s group of interviews.
From the initial applicant pool, no one has been ruled out, Hood said. However, of the candidates interviewing Saturday, it is possible for the board to determine finalists who will receive call backs for another interview. But it is more likely the board will hold several interview sessions before they will be named, he said.
Even in the final stages of the hiring process, if the board is not completely satisfied with their options, the job will be reposted, Hood continued.
The board has not set a deadline for finding a replacement, as members do not want to rush the process of filling in the big shoes of Jackson and no one takes this lightly, Hood said.
"This is the future leader of Floyd County Schools," he said.
And though Jackson retires at the end of June, he has said he will be available to help in the transition process if needed.
In late March, a survey was issued to staff, parents and community members to receive input on what people would like to see in the next superintendent. A major theme in the board’s thinking is following the over 82 percent of respondents wanting someone who has been in the classroom before as a teacher, Hood said. It has been a resounding response, he continued, with teachers telling him they want a superintendent who has been in their shoes before.
Other input included respondents wanting someone with previous experience as a superintendent and administrator.
The called meeting Saturday starts at 8:30 a.m. and the board will immediately go into executive session to talk over litigation and personnel. No action will be taken.