Floyd BOE approves promotion/retention policy for students
The Floyd County Board of Education approved a promotion/retention policy to beef up promotion criteria in determining whether a student, primarily those from kindergarten to eighth grade, advances to the next grade or has to participate in summer school or other academic interventions.
Board members approved the policy, which has undergone months of review by administrators and includes input from teachers and staff, during Tuesday night’s meeting. Board members asked administrators to look into a change in determining student promotion or retention at the end of last school year.
The criteria varies from each grade, but it is primarily based on students’ performance on assessments, such as state tests and reading levels, across main subject areas and their final grades in those classes.
Kindergarten and first-grade students are promoted on an individual basis, with a heavier emphasis on teacher recommendation. Promotion for students in third grade to eighth grade depends on the number of points they earn from a guide of multiple data sets — they must have a minimum number of points to move on. High schoolers are promoted as long as they obtain enough credits each year toward graduation.
The change is expected to increase the number of students needing to attend summer school, adding a projected $200,000 in expenses — primarily for personnel, $140,000, and transportation — to the system’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
The board also approved personnel changes, which included the setting in place of teachers for next school year. Also included in the changes was the retirement of Executive Director of Finance Chris Toles. He will retire May 31, after 16 years in his position, and move on to “new areas of service with school districts in Georgia,” he said.
Toles previously worked for 12 and a half years as a business manager with the Polk School District, and as a bookkeeper for Rome City Schools for three and a half years.
“It has been my pleasure and privilege to serve in this role for 16 years with Floyd County Schools,” Toles said in an email. “Over the years and currently, I have worked with some of the best educators and leaders in public education who have a heart for children through teaching and learning.
“Floyd County Schools is on solid ground financially and our student achievement, which already is at high levels, continues to increase year after year,” he continued. “Without a doubt the Floyd County School system is one of the very best in the State of Georgia.”
Pepperell, Glenwood and McHenry primary schools, along with Pepperell Elementary, were recognized by the board as becoming certified Digital Citizenship Schools through the nonprofit Common Sense. Teachers at the schools educated their students, based on the organization’s materials, on how to be thoughtful and respectful online.