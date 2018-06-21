Floyd BOE adopts FY 19 budget
The Floyd County Board of Education approved a $116.2 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019 on Thursday morning, along with finalizing the contract for new Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
The final approval of the budget concludes a process which started at the beginning of this year, when board members gathered for a work session to determine priorities for the upcoming school year. Board members Chip Hood, Tony Daniel and Jay Shell were the only three at the meeting and all voted in favor of adoption.
Overall, 2019 revenues are at $100.7 million — a more than $3 million increase from 2018 — with expenditures at $102.9 million, which is a $5.2 million increase from last year. The projected beginning balance for the start of the fiscal year — July 1 — is $15.5 million. The projected ending balance for the close of the fiscal year — June 30, 2019, — is $13.3 million.
The budget includes a $2.3 million increase in employer contributions, which went up 4.09 percent, to the Teachers Retirement System. There is a $390,000 increase to restore five media specialist positions, which were cut during the reduction in force several years ago, and a $200,000 bump to bring on four more school resource officers.
The launch of OASIS, an online academy to provide additional educational opportunities for home-schoolers, and technology upgrades added $200,000 to the budget. Then to help maintain the Community Eligibility Program — this provides free meals to students without having to take applications to determine eligibility — $300,000 more is being allocated for the school nutrition department.
Wilson was announced as the board’s choice to replace the retiring Superintendent John Jackson late last month, at the end of a months-long search which started with over 30 candidates. Jackson plans to retire at the end of the month.
Wilson has been sitting in on meetings and going out to schools, meeting with staff, over the last month. He thanked Jackson on Thursday for being such a help in the transition process.
“I care about this school system and want it to continue to do well,” Jackson said.
Also on Thursday, the board tentatively adopted a millage rate of 18.300 — a decrease of 0.055 mills from the current rate — which is expected to generate $32.3 million, a $1.3 million increase, in local property tax revenue for the 2019 budget.
The board decided not to completely drop the rate to the calculated rollback rate, to generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year, to provide funding for planned security improvements to elementary school entrances. The board has allocated $1 million in funding for the improvements.
Though the rate would be slightly slashed state law requires it to be advertised as a tax increase, since those whose assessed property value has gone up would pay more than if the calculated rollback rate was set. Those whose property value did not increase would see a small cut to their tax payment.
There will be three public hearings next month before the property tax rate is approved. Two of the hearings will be held in the board room, 600 Riverside Parkway, on July 2, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The third hearing will be July 10 in the same place at 7:30 a.m.