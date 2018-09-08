Breaking News
Floyd average weekly wage was $817 at end of first quarter
This particular report is based on payrolls reported by businesses in Floyd County and is based on gross pay before taxes, not actual take home pay.
"It's not where we want to be," said Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge. Based on a 40-hour work week, the $817 figure works out to an average of $20.42 an hour. Hodge said that in recruiting new companies to Rome and Floyd County the Chamber encourages a beginning wage of at least $16.50. "That's the beginning, not the average wage," Hodge said.
Gordon County ranked number one in the Northwest Georgia region with an average weekly wage of $879 during the first three months this year, but that was actually a decrease of 4.1 percent from the same period the year before when the average weekly wage in the Calhoun area was $916.
Pickens County was second in the region at $877, followed by Bartow at $858 and Whitfield at $856, then Floyd County's $817.
Gilmer County reported the lowest average weekly wage in Northwest Georgia for the first quarter at $621
Hodge said several of the prospects the Chamber is currently working with pay a beginning wage in the $21 an hour and higher range. He said landing one of those companies would be a draw to bring additional workers to the Rome area.
Companies are made aware of the wage reports, typically even before a site visit is made to the Rome area.
"More often we send them specific wage ranges for the specific areas they are telling us they need," Hodge said He said companies used to ask about minimum and average local wages but now they are seeking more specific job-related wages. "They factor that into their overall consideration as to whether or not a community will stay on the list," Hodge said.