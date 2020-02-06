A Girl Scout camp has been evacuated of its small professional staff in northern Floyd County near Lake Marvin after flooding caused the lake to pour over the dam.
Rome-Floyd Firefighters are at the scene of Camp Misty Mountain monitoring the dam.
Heavy rains and flooding have put several roadways under water and officials are asking that drivers use caution this morning during their commute.
According to the National Weather Service, Floyd County has gotten over 3.2" of rain as of 10 a.m., and forecasters are predicting that we'll get even more rain throughout the day.
Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington sent out a list of closed or flooded roadways as of 10:45 a.m.
"Currently we have the following roads closed in the county due to high water across roadways: Burr Dr. (Armuchee), Dugger Dr. (Armucheee), Lindsey Dr. (Armuchee), Everett Springs Rd. (Armuchee), Gaines Loop Rd (Shannon)., and Minshew Rd. (Shannon). The following roads are closed in the City of Rome: Fox Croft Rd off (Garden Lakes Blvd)., Weslyn Rd in (Armuchee Park)."
"Please be aware of road closed signs or roadways that are covered in standing water. Do not attempt to pass through these areas. Turn around and go a different route," according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Due to inclement weather, the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge and all Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation practices for tonight, Thursday, Feb. 6, have been cancelled. They will announce updates about the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at a later date.
From Floyd County Schools: Due to the flash flood warning in our area, College and Career Academy students from Model High and Pepperell High will be retained at their high schools this afternoon to avoid travel. All after school activities have been canceled for all students, including region basketball tournament games that have been moved to tomorrow. The Armuchee community meeting that was scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. will be rescheduled for a later date. We will share any updates with you that we receive on re-routed buses through our mass notification system via text and email. Parents and student drivers, please be cautious on your daily commutes. After school care has been canceled for this afternoon as well.
All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will open at 10 a.m. today due to severe weather. Chattooga County Schools have been closed today although Rome and Floyd County Schools remain open.
Over 800 people are without power in the Mt. Alto, Radio Springs Road and Horseleg Creek Road area in Floyd County.
Duggar Drive is closed in northern Floyd County and Wayside Road is almost completely impassable, according to E-911.
Floyd County EMA director Tim Herrington said today's early morning commute will be difficult and people should watch out for flash floods and standing water on roadways.
There have been several wrecks and injuries so far this morning because of the conditions.
Previously posted:
Acccording to the National Weather Service, there's a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon with 10 mph winds.
Tonight, rainfall amounts could reach from two to four inches and gusts of wind reaching up to 20 mph.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.
Based on an update from the NWS, Herrington said our area is under a "marginal, level 1, to slight, level 2, risk" for late this evening and over night.
"The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase overnight as the warm front moves north and east across Alabama and approaches the state line," he said.
Power outages are a possibility during this storm so Floyd County EMA urges residents to take precaution.