Floyd County residents are being hit without another round of heavy rain this afternoon through Tuesday, prompting a flood watch by the National Weather Service for our area.
Two to four inches of rain can be expected and a second deluge is possible within the watch area, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington Monday morning.
As of 9 a.m., Old River Road has been opened, but there is water partially in one lane. Thomas Bluff Road at the 900 block near County Line and Collier Road are closed, according to Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen.
Access for Collier Road is past the 100 block and drivers should come from the north loop.
"We will monitor throughout the day while waiting on updates on dam releases upstream that could require (Old River Road) to be closed at any time," Skeen said.
Herrington said flooding could occur in low lying and urbanized areas.
"Many rivers, creeks and streams are already running very high or flooding," he said. "Additional rainfall will only exacerbate the issue."
By Wednesday and Thursday, damaging wind gusts and threats of tornadoes are possible.