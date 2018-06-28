Flipping acres for business not an easy task
Three proposals that went before the County Commission this week ran into snags — two of them due to Georgia Department of Transportation regulations governing curb cuts on highways.
"GDOT says they'll need a commercial driveway permit," County Manager Jamie McCord told the board about Jerry Looney's plans to open a recreational vehicle park on 63 acres zoned for residential use at 6948 Cave Spring Road.
"It takes six weeks minimum to get a permit and, depending if they need (acceleration) and (deceleration) lanes, it could cost maybe half a million dollars to build," McCord said.
The difference between a driveway for a house and a driveway for a business also came as a surprise to Nilesh Patel. The longtime operator of Silver Creek Mini Mart was asking to demolish a house at 5701 Rockmart Highway, next to the market, and replace it with a gas station and convenience store.
"We weren't aware of that," said Patel's attorney Chris Jackson. "But we're prepared to move forward ... with a gas station, there will be other regulations. We expect there to be further hurdles."
In issuing permits, GDOT looks to balance "providing (or managing) access to land development while simultaneously preserving the flow of traffic on the surrounding road system in terms of safety, capacity, and speed," according to its website.
Concern about access on U.S. 411 North, between Floyd and Bartow counties, led officials to spend $2.4 million buying up right-of-way along the corridor for future frontage roads. Voters funded the purchase through the 2006 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
In Looney's case, his land on Cave Spring Road — U.S. 411 South — is near the Cedar Creek RV Park and the development is slated for the back near the creek. Commissioners unanimously approved his special use permit but made it contingent on getting the GDOT commercial driveway permit.
Jim Givens, representing Looney, told the board that the project has been in the works for two years but they haven't yet researched the permit process.
"The Floyd County Health Department says (the land) is good for septic tanks for up to 72 units, which is what's planned," Givens said. "We've obtained as many other approvals as we could, up to this point."
Patel's application was unanimously rejected by the board, mainly due to opposition from residents on Craton Road, directly behind the tract.
"His ideal situation is to operate the Silver Creek Mini Mart as a dollar store and the new place as a gas station," Jackson had said. "I'm not talking about a big gas station. We're talking about a community gas station."
But a number of people contended the highway is especially dangerous in that area and pointed out that there are at least two other gas stations within five miles of the site. They also expressed concern about the intrusion of activity.
"I can stand in my yard and see light bulbs — not just the lights, the actual bulbs — and it's only going to get worse if there's a gas station there," said Steve Burkhalter.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department had recommended denial.
"Except for the mini market the other properties in the area are mainly residential, and the mini market has been there for decades," Planning Director Artagus Newell said. "Also, there is no other commercial activity indicating a changing area."
Also this week, residents convinced the board to shut down plans for a wedding venue on eight acres at 248 Reynolds Bend Road.
The tract houses an antebellum home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans were to refurbish Margaretta Hall and host small, upscale special events.
However, residents said the farm roads in the area can't support the additional traffic of 100 to 150 guests plus delivery vans and the music would be a constant evening disturbance at the 175 nearby homes.
"This is flat, bottom land here," one woman said. "We can hear a cow moo down the road. We can hear concerts and races on 411."
Commissioners noted during a caucus discussion that other wedding venues in the county are on larger properties, buffered from existing homes.