Flash flood watch issued for much of Northwest Georgia through Thursday
Our current weather predicted for the Northwest Ga area calls for periods of heavy rain and possible flash flooding, standing water on the roadways and in some low lying areas of our community, said Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington.
"Please advise your employees, staff, family, friends, listeners, and reading audiences to ensure they are aware of our current weather predicted for our area for the next several days," Herrington said.
We can expect rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" on average in this area and may get up to 5" or higher possible across some of northeast Georgia.
According to the National Weather Service:
What: Periods of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of north and central Georgia as deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams northward across the area. Showers and thunderstorms will repeatedly move across the same areas, saturating soils.
When: Rain chances will begin to increase today and will remain high through Friday. However, the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall on Wednesday and Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 8 AM Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Roughly along and north of a line from Fort Benning to Monticello to Washington.
Impacts: Creeks and rivers could rise out of their banks. Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas likely.