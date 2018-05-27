Flash flood watch in effect locally
A flash flood watch is in effect from this morning through Tuesday evening in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties.
Rain is likely through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service, and the downpours are expected to range through Chattooga County as well.
The forecast for today is a 70-percent chance of rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms. The chance of rain rises to near 100 percent tonight.
Expect high temperatures in the lower 80s, falling to the upper 60s tonight, with east winds of 10 to 15 miles an hour.
Tuesday is forecast to be windy, with a near 100-percent chance of rain. Temperatures could hit 80 degrees during the day and fall to the upper 60s at night.
Wednesday's rain forecast also is high, with an 80-percent chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. The likelihood drops to about 40 percent for Wednesday night.
There's a 60-percent chance of wet weather — with or without storms — on Thursday as well, but the sun is expected to start re-emerging Friday. The chance of rain is forecast at just 40 percent, dropping to 30 percent Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures all week will likely be near 80 in the day and in the upper 60s at night.