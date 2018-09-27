Flash flood watch for Floyd County and much of Northwest Georgia until 8 p.m.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for Floyd County and much of Northwest Georgia, as an addition 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected this afternoon.
The National Weather Service stated areas in Northwest Georgia have received anywhere from 2 inches to 4 inches of rain over the last three days and some have received more than six inches.
The additional rain this afternoon could lead to flash flooding in a flood watch area spanning from Polk County to the south to the Georgia-Tennessee line in the north. Flash flooding is also possible along the Interstate 20 corridor as well as north of this area.