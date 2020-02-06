Heavy rains and flooding have put several roadways under water and officials are asking that drivers use caution this morning during their commute.
According to the National Weather Service, Floyd County has gotten over 2.5" of rain so far this morning, and forecasters are predicting that we'll get even more rain throughout the day.
"Please be aware of road closed signs or roadways that are covered in standing water. Do not attempt to pass through these areas. Turn around and go a different route," according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will open at 10 a.m. today due to severe weather. Chattooga County Schools have been closed today although Rome and Floyd County Schools remain open.
Over 800 people are without power in the Mt. Alto, Radio Springs Road and Horseleg Creek Road area in Floyd County.
Duggar Drive is closed in northern Floyd County and Wayside Road is almost completely impassable, according to E-911.
Floyd County EMA director Tim Herrington said today's early morning commute will be difficult and people should watch out for flash floods and standing water on roadways.
There have been several wrecks and injuries so far this morning because of the conditions.
Previously posted:
Acccording to the National Weather Service, there's a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon with 10 mph winds.
Tonight, rainfall amounts could reach from two to four inches and gusts of wind reaching up to 20 mph.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.
Based on an update from the NWS, Herrington said our area is under a "marginal, level 1, to slight, level 2, risk" for late this evening and over night.
"The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase overnight as the warm front moves north and east across Alabama and approaches the state line," he said.
Power outages are a possibility during this storm so Floyd County EMA urges residents to take precaution.