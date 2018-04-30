Five local seniors are Georgia Scholars
Five local seniors were named Georgia Scholars on Monday by State School Superintendent Richard Woods for exhibiting excellence in school and community life — a recognition which will be represented by a seal on their diplomas.
Rome High had four students recognized: Amber Bradshaw, Erick Luna, Anna Waguespack and Olivia Wilson. Floyd County Schools had Model High senior Candice Peeler named among the 208 soon-to-be graduates from around the state.
“Students receiving the Georgia Scholar recognition are truly well-rounded,” Woods said in a news release. “They’ve engaged in extracurriculars, worked hard in a broad range of academic subjects, served their communities and grown as leaders.
“A true education encompasses more than just the traditional ‘core’ subjects, and these students exemplify that.”
Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home.
The students recognized are selected based on having challenging course loads throughout high school and performing well in those, as well as taking part in school and community events and being active in extracurricular activities.
The program is coordinated by the Georgia Department of Education Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.