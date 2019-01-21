Sparta, Georgia Mayor William Evans Jr. told Romans that much has been accomplished in the 51 years since the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis. Educational opportunities are greater, economic opportunities have improved, more people of color have been elected mayor or county commissioners, however if King were to come back today, he's sure the question King would repeatedly ask would be, "But what about my dream?"
To that end, Evans said America has lost that village concept.
"We've got to work on that dream some more because there is still injustice, there is still prejudice, there is still a need for health care for all, there are still voting rights that need to be dealt with," Evans said. "Gender equality, equal pay for equal work. We've still got to work on it."
Evans, who has served as mayor of Sparta since 1992, likened the patchwork of population demographics to a quilt and tied his speech back to the theme for the celebration this year, "Humanity Tied in s Single Garment of Destiny."
He spoke of a group of elderly ladies back in Hancock County that don't have a whole lot to donate to others in need but are able to produce a beautiful quilt.
"They take rags and pieces of cloth, some have designs, others don't," Evans said. He said he believes King would like at mankind today like those ladies look at their quilt. "As a collective unit we're strong. If one individual falters we all do. If one individual hungers, we all do. If one is treated unjustly we all are. If one is disrespected we all are. We're just like that quilt, as long as they single string binds us together we're strong, we're complete."
Revered Larry Ware set the tone for the program in his opening prayer when he recited the start of the 133rd Psalm, "how good and pleasant it is when God's people live in unity."
Alvin Jackson, vice chairman of the local MLK Commission continued the theme by reminding the crowd in the City Auditorium that King's vision was for everyone, regardless of the color of their skin.
"We cannot relax,” Jackson said. “We still have a long way to go and it's up to all of us to make a difference in our homes, in our communities and in our schools. That is why we're here today, to come together as one."
King Commission Chairwoman Sundai Stevenson honored retiring Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge with a plaque for his two decades of leadership to the community and efforts to make Rome and Floyd County a better place for everyone to live.
Evans summed up the program saying that King might have said today, "Since there are those that are helping others and making a difference, then my life and even my death would not have been in vain."