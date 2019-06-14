While Trout Unlimited hosts its annual Kids Fishing Day in Cave Spring Saturday, where kids are virtually guaranteed of landing a nice trout, one of the best kept secrets as it relates to fishing in the Rome area is that the catfish are biting at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Arrowhead compound on Floyd Springs Road.
The 32nd annual Kids Fishing Day brings scores of children and their families to the pond in Rolater Park in Cave Spring. Three and four year old's get the first shot at the trout at 9 a.m. Youngsters fish in age groups all the way through 11:45. All age groups can fish from noon until 1 p.m. The event is as close to a guaranteed catch as a young angler might ever get.
In years gone by, TU officials have remarked that the kids might never catch a trout as big as some that will be caught in Cave Spring.
"Kids love to catch fish and there are plenty of them," said TU spokesman Paul Diprima.
When the horn sounds at 9 a.m. to start the event, the pond takes on the look of a massive spider web as lines are thrown into the water from all the way around the pond.
Children are limited to five trout from the pond but can catch up to three more from nearby Cedar Creek, which has also gotten some additional trout from the hatchery in Summerville leading up to the event.
DNR personnel have worked for several years to get the lakes back in good shape and have restocked both of the lakes with catfish, largemouth bass, hybrid bass and trout.
"Don't bring your Snoopy rod and reel because the catfish are quite big," said Wildilife Biologist David Gregory.
"The rules are you have to have a kid with you to fish," Gregory said. "As long as it's (no more than) two adults per one child. You can't have one token kid and 50 people come out."
Gregory said that one youngster was out there this week and the DNR staff had to help out with a 20-pound test line because he was losing everything.
Gregory said the lakes have been open seven days a week for a couple of years, but the agency didn't really seek to promote it in an effort to make sure the fish population was good and kids have an opportunity to have a positive experience. Adults are required to have a basic fishing license.
"We've got a new parking area with some split rail fence so people can park close to the ponds," Gregory said.
The Arrowhead compound is on Floyd Springs Road just north of Ga. 156.