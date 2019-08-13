Four Rome emergency responders were honored for their professionalism, determination and the love for their jobs Tuesday in front of a room full of community leaders.
Firefighter Captain Roger DeBerry, 911 Dispatcher Sherika Roberts, Floyd EMS Paramedic Mike Bibb and Redmond Regional EMC Paramedic Darren Peek were honored with Front Line Awards from the Rome Noon Optimist Club, Rome Kiwanis Club, Rome Lions Club and Seven Hills Rotary Club on Tuesday.
Captain DeBerry, who received statewide recognition as the Georgia Firefighter of the Year in 2003, started with the fire department in 1995. He served 11 years as the chief training officer and has also served as an instructor for the Citizens Emergency Response Team and a CPR instructor. He is also a certified hazardous materials educator and technical rescue educator.
Mike Bibb has been with Floyd Medical Center Emergency Medical Service for almost eight years.
"He provides exceptional care to patients," said Floyd EMS Captain Connie Chandler. "He has brought us a wealth of knowledge and a great attitude."
She said that becoming a paramedic had been a lifelong dream for Bibb. He has won numerous local, regional and national awards for his weight room work and is serious about proper nutrition.
Darren Peek was recognized by Marty Robinson, director of the Redmond Regional Emergency Medical Service. Peek started his career as a paramedic 20 years ago with Cherokee EMS in Centre, Alabama, and joined the team at Redmond in 2003.
"He is an employee that everybody would like to have," Robinson said. "The phrase 'above and beyond' really has no meaning to him because that is his norm."
Peek has been recognized as paramedic of the year on multiple occasions and employee of the year four times.
Sherika Roberts was recognized as the Front Line Award recipient from the 911 Center. She joined the staff at 911 in October 2014.
Lt. Brandy Starcher with 911 said simply, "We need more people like her."
Starcher said that as a 911 dispatcher, Roberts has a very calm demeanor that is so often critical to the job.
"Our being calm is what helps you guys be calm," Starcher told a banquet hall full of first responders and community leaders Tuesday at the Coosa County Club.
"We thank you for the many hours you've worked and the many lives you have saved and taken care of," Bob Puckett, president of the Noon Optimist Club, told the large audience. "Without you, our community would really be in big trouble."