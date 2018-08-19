Jonathan Schwartz and his daughters Ellie Schwartz (left), 13, and Christanna Schwartz, 11, meet up to head for home Sunday afternoon near the close of the annual block party at First Presbyterian Church of Rome. / Diane Wagner
Jonathan Schwartz and his daughters Ellie Schwartz (left), 13, and Christanna Schwartz, 11, meet up to head for home Sunday afternoon near the close of the annual block party at First Presbyterian Church of Rome. / Diane Wagner
Mattew Monson tries to convince daughter Lucia Monson, 2, that it's time for a wet wipe at the First Presbyterian Church of Rome block party Sunday. / Diane Wagner
Rosa Monson, 6, looks toward her parents and six siblings Sunday as she hits the bottom of a waterslide at the First Presbyterian Church of Rome block party. / Diane Wagner
Dustin Maples teaches his son Ryland Maples, 5, a few soccer moves Sunday at the annual block party hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Rome. / Diane Wagner