First leg of improved Ga. 140 due for completion around Labor Day
The $11.9 million, one-mile long project from Oothkalooga Creek to just east of U.S. 41 in Adairsville was awarded to the Calhoun firm in May of 2015 and construction started later that summer.
The original completion date was to be November 2017. However the contractor won its first extension to May 12 of this year after running into sub-surface issues related to the completion of bridges over the main CSX rail line that runs from Chattanooga to Atlanta.
The second extension was awarded early this year for very similar sub-surface issues related to the rock under the bridge over Oothkalooga Creek. The design of the footings had to be changed before that work could get underway.
The railroad bridge is now essentially complete and crews are working on the approaches to it. Meanwhile, crews are finishing up the much smaller bridge over Oothkalooga Creek and will have to complete the approaches to it.
The longer stretch of the widening project of approximately 6.6 miles over to Ga. 53 in Shannon is being done by GP's Enterprises of Auburn, Georgia. The company was awarded a $56.4 million contract in 2016 and given until the end of June 2021 to complete that section of the highway. Boatner said that section of the road improvement is right at 40 percent complete to this point.
The relocation of utilities along that leg of the project still has not been completed.