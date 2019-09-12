What initially began as alarm over a misunderstood city ordinance amendment on homeless camps and panhandlers has quickly become a uniting force in the community's quest to tackle its homelessness issue.
More than 60 local leaders, police personnel, community members and directors of nonprofit agencies gathered Thursday morning in the standing-room-only Carnegie Training Room for the first Homelessness Task Force 2019 meeting.
And although the 2-hour meeting had a set agenda — starting with a review of the 2009 Rome and Floyd County Plan "Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness One Person at a Time" — most of the discussion centered on understanding the common threads between the police department and other community members.
In the end, Rome Mayor Bill Collins said he felt there was a community consensus now for the City Commission to go ahead with the first reading of the amended "urban camping" and "panhandling" ordinances at its next meeting on Sept. 23. That will be followed by the next meeting of the Task Force on Sept. 26, possibly in a larger venue such as the Rome Civic Center.
"You've got your marching orders," Collins said to the Commission's Public Safety Committee members Milton Slack, Craig McDaniel and Randy Quick of the ordinances. "This needs to happen. We care too much."
For those in the room hoping to revive the city's efforts from 10 years ago, City Manager Sammy Rich told them their first homework assignment was to read the 31-page plan from 2009 that can be found on the romefloyd.com website when searched for "homelessness."
"Read it and see what you think and be prepared to talk about it," Rich told the group of more than 20 nonprofit agencies seated around the table. "I'm going with this with the expectation that we're absolutely not going to fail to get this done. There is no excuse in this community that we're all so proud to call home that we can't figure out a way to make this happen. We know what we're up against. We know what the issues are. We need action to move forward and solve this."
Many in the room agreed there needs to be someone from the homeless community with a chair at the table. They'd also like to see the American Red Cross, the Division of Family and Children Services, Social Security and Veterans Affairs on the Task Force.
Courtney Cash, of Restoration Rome and the Center for Strategic Consulting, told the group they won't get far without first creating a new nonprofit and finding someone to head it up.
"It's a very well written plan," Cash said of the 2009 report. "It has a fatal flaw in 2019 as a strategic plan because it requires a new nonprofit for about 75% of what needs to be done. We don't need to spend hours and hours discussing what needs to be done. We know already know what needs to be done. It's the implementation that needs to be discussed and what that collaboration looks like. The uphill battle is, who's going to run the database, who's going to run the finances and lend their name on grant proposals?"
Cash said there are currently five grants on Grants.gov the task force could apply for to help the homeless, but it first needs to get established.
Only one person in attendance, Sam Buice, expressed concerns over the police asking a homeless person to take down their makeshift home through a city ordinance.
Buice, a pastor with Living Water Ministries who often speaks to the homeless during meals at Community Kitchen, told the group that while he respects and supports the police, he hates to see them lose the only place they know as "home."
"I have an issue with any ordinance that makes it illegal for me to exist," said Buice, who also ministers at Floyd County Jail. "If a homeless person is camping somewhere and told to take their camp down, they don't have an option. If there's a law I have no way of obeying, where can I go?"
City Commissioners and Rome Police personnel reiterated that the new ordinance before the Commission actually would be less severe than the laws currently in place as it would allow officers to give violators a warning and also a way to keep their belongings secure if they are confiscated.
Increasing complaints of vandalism at parks, human waste in parking garages and harassment of employees and customers by panhandlers at grocery stores are what prompted the plea from the city police department for a more precise tool to protect community members.
"I would submit that the city does not own the issue of homelessness," Rich reminded the group. "It's a community issue we're going to have to work together to solve."
Before dispersing, The Rev. Jimmy Gentry lead them in a prayer that emphasized the humanity of their efforts as they reach out to "those who aren't problems, but who have problems."