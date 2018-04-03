First Georgia Steeplechase to feature four races this Saturday
"Originally, I think we had six races, we cut back primarily in deference to the purse," said Anthony Scott Hobbs, an event organizer. "We're excited to keep the tradition alive. You can't beat having thoroughbreds racing 15 miles from Rome."
Irish jockey Ross Geraghty will be riding in four of the five races. Geraghty will be aboard Cheers to Us, a five-year old in the first race; Go Get the Basil, an eight-year old in the second race; Slug and Jockey, a seven-year-old filly in the third race and Officer Sydney, a six-year old in the final race.
Cheers to US, Go Get the Basil and Officer Sydney are all trained by Richard Hendriks while Slug and Jockey is trained by Edward Mulligan.
"All of these horses were flat racers," said Geraghty, who has been to the winners circle more than 90 times in his career. He said jumping is like a second career for most of the horses. “A lot of flat horses can be finished at three or four (years) and that's about when we start jumping. There's an age limit now of 13, so they can extend years for us."
Hobbs was extremely pleased with the response from owners and trainers this year. One race has nine horses entered, two have seven and the other has five entries.
Traffic from Rome generally access the facility by either Biddy Road or Gore Springs Road off U.S. 411.
The Kingston Downs track is in a bend of the Etowah River right on the Floyd-Bartow County line. The course is a two-mile oval which features six jumps.
The forecast for Saturday does include a chance of showers, which Geraghty said simply means the pace of the races will slow down a little bit.
"You have to have more in reserve to get up the hill and finish," Geraghty said. It's been about five years since Geraghty had a mount in the Georgia event.
The gates open at 10 a.m. Registration begins for the hat parade and contest at picnic box section A at 11 a.m. Hats will be judge in three categories — most beautiful, most whimsical, and best children’s hat. Registration also opens at 11 for the Best Dressed Gentleman contest
Formal opening festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 1:30.
Tickets are still available online at www.Georgiasteeplechase.org.