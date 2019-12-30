CALHOUN -- The creators of Cartersville Comic Con and FarleyCon are set to bring fandom fun to Gordon County as part of the first-ever Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo on Saturday, Feb. 1. Creator Dustin Ruff said the show will feature all manner of comics and vintage and hard-to-find collectible toys. It will also bring talented artists, writers and actors to the city.
So far, the guest list includes award-winning illustrator and commercial artist Rob E. Brown, whose comic career includes work with such iconic characters as Marvel’s Conan, Iron Fist, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Avengers; Kaylie Turner, who has appeared in “Goosebumps 2,” “Stranger Things 2” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead;” Savana Jade Wehunt, known for her role in “Stranger Things 3” and as the photo and stunt double for Penny in AMC’s “The Walking Dead;” artist Bryan SilverBax, whose work includes variant covers for Scout Comics titles such as Metalshark Bro and Planet Caravan; Josh “Tko” Turner, who has recently been seen on “The Walking Dead” and FOX’s “The Gifted;” and comic book author and co-creator of Firestorm Dan Jolley, whose comic work also includes the Devil’s Due G.I. Joe comic book line, Dr. Strange, JSA, Superman Adventures, Micronauts, Sabretooth, Warcraft, and Terminator, among others.
Ruff said he and his partners Shane Hester, of Cartersville Comic Con, and Rocky Spurlock, of FarleyCon, selected each guest carefully. They wanted to bring quality artists and talent who care about comics and pop culture to Calhoun. They also wanted to keep the event affordable for those who live in the area and might want to attend.
“We try to stay comic book and toy related. We will have TV and movie related guests, but when we book our guests we tend to spend the biggest part of our budget on comic book stuff. That’s what people want,” Ruff said. “We don’t want to book someone like David Tennant, like they do for DragonCon, and have to charge $80 for people just to see him, on top of asking them to pay to get in.”
Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $5. Children 12 and younger get in free with paid adult admission and supervision. Anything purchased inside will be at extra cost, but Ruff said he expects some people will walk away with some secret gems.
“Every time we host a show like this we get at least one person who searches in the bargain bins and comes out with a comic that’s worth a whole lot more than what they’ll pay for it,” he said. “It literally always happens.”
Aside from comics, vendors will be selling everything from 1930s and 40s tin toys, vintage Star Wars collectibles, G.I. Joe action figures from the 1970s and 80s, and superhero Monopoly sets.
For updates related to guests or to contact organizers about being added to the vendor wait-list, visit the Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo Facebook page.
The show will be held at the American Legion Post No. 47, located at 401 W. Line St., and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.