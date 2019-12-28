Folks who may have taken in a few too many calories over the holidays will have a chance to walk some of them off Wednesday during a First Day Hike at the Lock & Dam Park on the Coosa River.
The approximately two-mile long hike begins at 10 a.m. and hikers will have an opportunity to enjoy some refreshment at the Trading Post in the park at the end of the guided walk.
Julie Smith, president of Trails for Recreation and Economic Development, said she will help lead the hike with Mary Hardin Thornton, director of special services for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
"From a TRED perspective, we've never really promoted those trails," Smith said. "What's unique about them is that they are off the beaten path, quite literally. It's something that we hope becomes a tradition."
Smith said she hopes the hike will raise awareness of the park because it has so much to offer.
Parks & Rec Director Todd Wofford said one of the goals of the inaugural hike is to draw attention to the children and family-friendly amenities at the park to do other things aside from fishing and camping.
Getting kids outdoors is always a good thing and Wofford pointed to the success of he Kids vs. Wild camps hosted by Parks & Rec. every summer at the Floyd County Wildlife Association.
"Those always fill up within about two days after being posted," Wofford said.
He hinted that there is a strong possibility that a similar two weeks of camp may be hosted at the Lock & Dam this summer in conjunction with staff at the Rome-Floyd County ECO Center. Ben Winkelman, director of the ECO Center said that talks about the new camp also includes groups like the Nature Conservancy.
"They's given me a lot of leeway to do things down there (at the Lock & Dam)," Thornton said. "There's so much we can do."
There is a $5 fee for the walk with funds earmarked for future family-friendly enhancements to the park.
The walk Wednesday will commence from the Trading Post and meander through the acre park and venture onto adjacent land controlled by the Department of Natural Resources as a nature preserve. The Parks & Rec. Department manages the site for DNR.
The Parks and Rec. director hopes to further enhance the trail network through the state preserve in the future. A new trailhead closer to several of the RV campsites is being planned to replace an older site close to the lock where a portion of the trail washed out during flooding several years ago.
"We can expand those trails, there's a lot of room for that on the DNR property," Wofford said.
The lock has always been a big draw at the park. The winter months are particularly good for anglers in search of crappie and white bass. Located eight miles southwest of Rome off Black's Bluff Road, the lock was opened to navigation in 1913 and taken out of service in 1941.
The Lock & Dam were listed on the National Register of Historic Places with engineering, architectural and transportation significance in November 1989.
Floyd County voters approved a plan to re-open the lock during a SPLOST package however the project never came to fruition because work in the soil at the back of the lock was determined to have potentially disturbed PCB's that were a by-product of years of medium transformer manufacturing at the General Electric plant on Redmond Circle.
There was also an issue related to rebuilding the dam which would have been an issue for spawning of some fish in the rivers.