Over a hundred folks from all over Northwest Georgia — one from as far away as Virginia — added a walk in the woods to traditions like black-eyed peas and greens on their annual Jan. 1 to-do list Wednesday.
The turnout for Floyd County’s First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park far exceeded the expectations of organizers.
Julie Smith, president of Trails for Recreation and Economic Development, who led the hike with Mary Hardin Thornton, director of special services for the Parks & Rec Department, said that for the first effort at conducting a First Day hike the turnout was amazing.
“I don’t think we knew what to expect and we would have been happy with 50,” Smith said. “To have 120 is incredible, of course the weather was really helpful, too.”
Smith felt like many of the people who came out for the event had never been on the trails at Lock & Dam.
“To turn people on to the trails, to ride or walk and hike was just perfect,” Smith said.
Robert Lemons made the drive from Dalton and said it was his first time to visit the Lock & Dam, but would not be the last.
“This has been a great experience and it’s just such a beautiful area,” Lemons said. “I will also come fish out here. It’s just an hour away.”
Temperatures had cooled off considerably from Christmas but were still seasonably appropriate and ideal for the two-mile trek through the park and state adjacent nature preserve.
“New Years Day is such a special time and to have such gorgeous weather along with a crowd full of so many new faces and familiar faces fives me hope for 2020 — it was really fun,” Thornton said.
“This was just perfect. We like to take hikes and walk and when I heard about this I thought it would be perfect,” Diana Haase of Rome said. Haase said she had not been to the park, located just eight miles southwest of Rome on the Coosa River, in many years.
Those who stuck around after the hike (many left to do the Polar Plunge in Cave Spring) answered trivia questions to win door prizes that ranged from tee shirts to trekking poles and much more.
One person in the crowd even knew that Captain Cummins Lay was the only person to pilot a steamboat the length of the river system from Rome to Mobile in 1864, then back to Rome two years later. Lay took advantage of serious flooding to take his vessel across the generally impassible shoals between Gadsden and Wetumpka.