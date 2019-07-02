Independence Day celebrations will be in full swing during the next few days with a low- to moderate-chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Those heading to Ridge Ferry Park on Wednesday may get some rain between 3-4 p.m. as data from the National Weather Service predicts about a 30% chance of thunderstorms during that time. The rest of the evening looks pretty calm with a low around 72 degrees. The high during Wednesday will be 94 degrees with a heat index of around 99 degrees.
The free Independence Day celebration in Rome — Patriotic Party in the Park — is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, in Ridge Ferry Park. The Rome Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday advising people to be mindful of the extra traffic in the downtown area.
According to the release:
Traffic will be rerouted at the conclusion of the event in an effort to accommodate the smoothest transition of heavy traffic. Traffic will be rerouted in specific directions which will be dependent on where cars are parked.
All traffic on the west side of Riverside Parkway will be routed toward Turner McCall Boulevard and all traffic on the east side will be rerouted toward Ga. 1 Loop. The roadway will be coned and marked accordingly, and officers will assist in getting drivers out of the major parking areas at Ridge Ferry Park.
No traffic will be allowed onto Riverside Parkway from Turner McCall Boulevard after the fireworks display. The only entrance to Riverside Parkway following the display will be off of Ga. 1 Loop. Access from Turner McCall Boulevard will re-open only after the eastbound lots have primarily cleared. Please schedule any pick-ups accordingly.
Independence Day will hold a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a 30% chance Thursday night before 2 a.m. The high temperature for July 4 will be 94 degrees with a low around 72 degrees.
The Rome Braves will meet the Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m. Thursday at State Mutual Stadium. The highlight of the night will be an Independence Day celebration and major fireworks show after the game.
Earlier in the day, the 34th annual Cave Spring Fourth of July Parade is set for 9 a.m.
“It’s a free-for-all. Anyone can join in,” Mayor Dennis Shoaf said. “It’s truly a grassroots parade.”
Line-up is at 8:30 a.m. Motorized vehicles and horses — they must be diapered — meet on Perry Farm Road. Walkers gather at Joe Hill’s Lawn Mower Shop at the Old Depot on Alabama Street. The best place to watch is from the Town Square.