Rome fire department was responding to a structure fire on Flannery Street Wednesday evening when one of the department’s multi-purpose vehicles collided with a Dodge pickup truck at an intersection a block from the fire.
“(They) never slowed down coming through that stop sign,” truck driver Rocky Calvert said.
Calvert only received bruises from his run-in with the fire quint truck, although he said he felt very shaky.
According to Rome police Lt. Danny Storey, the fire quint was travelling south on Flannery towards the structure fire when it struck the Dodge who was turning onto Flannery from 19th Street.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett of Rome police said the driver of the quint did not use due regard when entering the four way stop and was cited with running a stop sign. Even when an emergency vehicle has its lights and sirens activated they must still use due regard when coming upon stop signs or red lights, Burnett said.
Due to the wreck, the quint was unable to make it to the structure fire and according to scanner traffic called for backup and instructed the additional fire unit around the wreck and to the fire.
The fire was a small metal out building behind 2006 Flannery St. which was caused by arson Rome-Floyd County Fire Investigator Mary Catherine Chewning said. She added the residents of the property told her there was a domestic dispute the night before, but it was not reported to law enforcement. Chewning believes the two incidents are connected. There were no injuries and the fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames after they arrived.