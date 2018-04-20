Firefighters looking for predecessors to honor at new plaza
Retired Battalion Chief Phil Langston and retired Captain David Kay are spearheading the final push toward completion of the memorial plaza at West Sixth Avenue and West First Street and they are interested in contacting the families of as many former firefighters as possible in an effort to pay tribute to their service to the community.
The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department has never lost a firefighter in the line of duty and the new memorial plaza is simply a way of honoring the hundreds and thousands of men and women through the years who have put their life on the line every time an alarm sounds.
"There are many deceased firefighters out there that we don't have any records on," Langston said. "This is not about selling them a brick This is about honoring as many firefighters as possible."
To date, Langston said almost 300 bricks have been sold at $100 per brick. There will be three lines engraved on each brick, the top line being the name, the second line indicating the firefighters rank and the third year displaying their years of service.
The plaza was conceived of during the administration of the late Chief Bobbie McKenzie, but fundraising languished for years until Chief Troy Brock decided to make completion of the fundraising and construction of the plaza a priority.
Langston said it has been uncanny how positively the project has been received by the families that have been identified to date. "It's been like, ‘How quickly can we get the check to you for my great uncle to have a brick in this memorial,’" Langston said.
"We have done an awful lot of research but sometimes we feel like we haven't even scratched the surface," Langston said. He truly has no idea how many firefighters have served Rome and Floyd County through the years.
"But we'd like to honor each and every one of them."
The plaza will be lined with the brick pavers and feature a life-size bronze statue of a firefighter with an arch that includes the original keystones from the Mountain City Co. 2.
The plaza is expected to be complete sometime this summer. More information is available at rfdmemorial@rfdromega.us or at 706-236-4500.