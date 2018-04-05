Fire training building a priority for Rome
An informal poll taken during the board's retreat this week also marked the ECO River Education Center expansion and River District streetscape as favorites.
Collections aren't due to start until the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax expires March 31, 2019. However, Commissioners indicated they're open to issuing SPLOST-backed bonds to get the work underway early.
"If you wanted to jump-start your top three projects, you'll need $11,150,000," City Manager Sammy Rich summed up.
Rich will be working with County Manager Jamie McCord to determine if the two governments could save money by combining projects.
However, County Commissioners have said they're reluctant to use bonds, which have an added cost. They also agreed in early March that building a jail medical wing and halting the deterioration of the historic courthouse are their priorities.
Voters approved a $63.8 million package in November. The Cave Spring City Council is already arranging for a low-interest state loan to start its sole project, a $1.2 m rehabilitation of its failing sewer system.
Rome City Commissioners ranked each of their projects from 1 to 4, "based on what's most important to you to do for the whole community," according to directions from facilitator Gordon Maner of the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
Topping the list was the $4.4 million earmark for public safety improvements, averaging 3.56 points. The bulk of the funding would go for a burn building and equipment upgrades for the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department. The police department also would be able to complete its take-home car program.
The $1,750,000 water project — replacing the small pipes in Rosemont Park and extending a 20-inch main down Maple Street — was a close second with 3.33 points.
In third place, with 3.11 points, was a $5 million public works initiative. A little more than $2 million will be spent on sidewalks on Redmond Circle, Lavender Drive and Reservoir Street. The rest will go toward paving roads.
The $3.6 million waterways project and the $2 million streetscape on West Third Street and Fifth Avenue tied with an average of 3 points each.
The waterways project includes remodeling the basement of the ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park for exhibits, building a community boathouse off Pollock Street in South Rome and adding at least one campsite for kayakers on the Northwest Georgia river trails system.