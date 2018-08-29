Fire Station 1 likely to move
The old white headquarters building at the corner of West First Street and Riverside Parkway is increasingly hemmed in by activity in the burgeoning downtown district.
Chief Troy Brock said Wednesday that it's already a dangerous intersection for heavy-duty fire trucks. They're also battling delivery trucks unloading on Broad Street and, soon, the Downtown Development Authority's new plans to raise the crosswalks to slow traffic.
"For us to get to South Rome, we have to look at an alternate route," Brock said.
The fire station's responsibilities have expanded over the years and along with the rescue duties came more staffing and equipment. The Rome Floyd Chamber, across West First Street, is allowing the use of its parking lot and storage building. But members of the joint city-county Fire Overview Committee agreed it's time to prepare for a move.
"As Broad Street grows and pedestrian traffic increases, it's not a good scenario," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Committee members asked Brock and his command staff to draft a relocation plan that includes potential sites and a timeline.
Being on the "right" side of the railroad tracks — where a train couldn't block the road — is a prime consideration. Proximity to the river and trail systems also would be a plus as the popularity of outdoor activities brings more people to Rome.
Funding is expected to be an issue, however. County Manager Jamie McCord said there's still $756,000 remaining from a fire station earmark in the 1996 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
Brock estimated the cost to build a new Station 1 would be closer to $1.5 million. He said the budget could be boosted with proceeds from the sale of the West First Street property.
"It is an ugly building but it's a great location," County Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr. said, adding that some estimates on the value should be part of the relocation plan.
The 1996 SPLOST money was originally slated to relocate Station 10 on Wax Road, but residents in the area petitioned the County Commission to leave it in place. Since then, city and county officials have tried to pinpoint another site for a station, with the Callier Springs area the most recent area discussed.
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said he supports using the SPLOST money for Station 1, but he voiced concern that residents may have expected it to go toward a station in the unincorporated area.
Brock said "talks broke down" regarding the best location for a county station east of Rome because construction of the bypass leg was delayed and it's still unclear how the area will develop.
Station 1 currently responds to the most calls, he noted, and the entire county has an ISO rating of Class 2 — the top fire protection insurance rating possible without greatly expanding the size of the department.