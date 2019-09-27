October is Fire Prevention Month and Rome businesses leaders were encouraged to have — and practice — emergency escape plans at both homes and businesses.
"It's not going to do you any good if you don't practice it," said Fire Safety Educator Linda Patty with the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department.
Patty and fellow fire safety educator Don Bullard spoke to business leaders at the September Downtown Coffee Break Friday.
"Not every hero wears a cape," Patty said after stressing that not only is it important to have a plan, but to have a back-up plan in case fire prevents the first option from being used.
She reminded the business leaders that firefighters don't just show up to put out a fire — "they come looking for you."
Patty asked the downtown merchants how many of them actually had such a plan and less than half a dozen in the crowd raised a hand.
Bullard encouraged everyone to come through the Community Building at the Coosa Valley Fair next week to see the Fire Prevention exhibit and pick up information that will be available at the booth.
Jeff Dokken, the conductor for the Rome Symphony, was introduced to the downtown leadership on Friday. Dokken made a plug for the start of the RSO's 99th season in 2019-2020. The first concert — featuring the entire Star Wars Suite by John Williams — will be held at the Rome City Auditorium Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Dokken also serves as the music director and conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia where he resides. He makes frequent trips between Northern Virginia and Rome to conduct both orchestras.