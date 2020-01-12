Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning will be talking to Floyd County Commissioners about the Knox Box Rapid Access Program during the board's caucus on Tuesday.
Chewning had previously spoken to the joint Public Safety Committee about these emergency rapid access boxes back in November.
The corresponding Knox Boxes would contain a property's entry keys, enabling firefighters to enter immediately and not have to wait for a property manager or maintenance person to arrive.
During the Commission's regular meeting Tuesday, the first reading for a special use permit for a communication tower at Cunningham Road will be taking place. A public hearing and ruling will take place at the next meeting on Jan. 28.
The request is recommended for approval by both the planning department and the Planning Commission.
Fifteen beer and wine licenses are up for renewal in the consent agenda as well as 26 annual T-hangar leases at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
County Commissioners are expected to sign off on the additions of Eagle Park and the Dog Park to the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation agreement as City of Rome assets.
The meeting is set for Jan. 14, starting with the pre-meeting caucus, at 4 p.m. in Suite 204 of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Suite 206. Both meetings are open to the public.