Two people have been arrested on arson charges related to a Feb. 10 fire at 11 Craton Road and are on their way back to the Floyd County Jail.
Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, formerly of 11 Craton Road, was arrested in Florida near Daytona Beach. Donald Eric Luallen, 49, of a Polk County address was arrested in Alabama.
In a press conference, Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning and she said she did not know the exact relationship between the new men and declined to identify a suspected motive in the case. They are both charged with first-degree arson.
According to tax records Stephens owned the home, sometimes in varying names, and since 2000 until it was foreclosed upon by Regions Bank in January 2019.
The 5,900 square foot home, valued at $500,000, was burned to the ground. Chewning said they found accelerant in the home in what appeared to be several places.
"We have reason to believe multiple fires were set within the structure," Chewning said.
At this time we estimate approximately $2.5 million dollars are involved in this case, Chewning said. That figure includes the value of the home as well as expenses and man hours involved in this investigation.
Investigators in multiple agencies spent more than 300 hours in this investigation and traveled approximately 1,000 miles in this investigation. She thanked the Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriffs Office, Floyd County DA's office, as well as multiple police departments and agencies in Alabama and Florida.
"Arson is a crime," Chewning said. "The Rome Fire Department is a proactive department taking new steps to combat this crime. I am the first mandated peace officer here at the fire department."
Chewning previously served in the Floyd County Police Department.