A historic home at 1804 Gordon St. in North Rome sustained heavy damage in a fire early this morning. Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said it appears the fire was the result of problems with the electrical wiring in the area of the kitchen.
Chewning said she could not pinpoint a specific location for the origin of the fire, but that homeowner Christopher Wampler confirmed to her the home had some electrical issues.
Jonathan Whatley, a neighbor, said he had come out of his home across the street and noticed smoke billowing from the roof of the building and called 911. After making the call he ran to the house to see if anyone was at home but could not get anyone to the door.
Part of the initial response by firefighters was focused on locating anyone that might have been home, however the house was vacant except for a couple of dogs that were not injured during the fire.
“The family is just devastated,” Chewning said. Christopher Wampler and his family moved to Rome from North Carolina and bought the house about a year ago. Chewning said Wampler had great plans for restoration of the home, built in the early 1890’s, but those will have to be put on hold and probably combined with repairs to damages from the fire, smoke and water that was poured into the interior of the structure. All three floors of the old home sustained damages, however the exterior of the home was largely unscathed by the flames.
Capt. Kirk Rickman said when his team got into the home they found fire on the first floor that appeared to have involved the insulation and roof between the first and second floors. After getting those flames extinguished they found more fire directly above the kitchen in a bedroom of the home. After getting those flames out, firefighters proceeded to the third floor where all they encountered was heavy smoke.
Chewning said the family does have relatives in Rome who will be able to assist with housing while repairs are being made.