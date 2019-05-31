Finding the evidence

Imagine you’re a police officer working a sexual assault case.
The victim is from out-of-town, visiting a friend. The two went to a party last night, and after drinking, the victim passed out. When she woke up, she felt like she had been raped while she was unconscious.
At the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, you make sure she gets the resources she needs. The victim also gets an exam and a rape kit, which you pick up and send off to the crime lab.
Two years later, you get the kit results back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. By this time, the victim has left town and you have no idea where she is. Your case has hit a wall.
This exact scenario happened to Sgt. Misty Pledger of the Floyd County Police Department. “I got results back from the DNA for a rape that happened two years ago. The report lists male semen and a name attached to it. It’s one of the names she gave me from a list of people who were at that party, but I can’t find her now to see if she wants to press charges.”
Unfortunately, this situation happens a lot. Law enforcement officials receive forensic evidence results months and sometimes more than a year after the crime occurred, because of the rape kit backlog.
“The crime scene is gone,” she adds. “The victim’s gone. The perp’s probably gone. How am I going to take that before a jury?”
Few people report rapes, says Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. The long process of the legal system isn’t very encouraging.
“I think it’s having to wait on kit results and having to wait on the court system,” says Davis. “Some of these cases don’t go to trial for a year. … It’s discouraging.”
9-1-1: What’s your emergency?
When working a sexual assault case, Sgt. Pledger explains that the victim and their safety are the top priority for officers.
“Let them get into the SAC and make sure they’re taken care of medically. I’ll get the basic information. ‘Where were you? Who was it? Did you know the person?’ That way I can go process the scene if I need to.”
Law enforcement participation in sexual assault training has led to better results with these cases. For example, victims should not be thoroughly questioned about the assault until they’ve had a chance to sleep, because during a traumatic event, the brain is overloaded with information and can’t process everything right away.
“We urge detectives to give the victim three sleep cycles before questioning,” says Davis. “At first, just get the gist and then come back in three days and do your full interview, because then you’re going to get a more accurate story.”
After interviewing the victim, the next step is interviewing the alleged perpetrator, Pledger said.
“Then we have to find the evidence,” she says. “Sometimes it’s physical evidence, circumstantial, witnesses or anything to corroborate what the victim is telling us. It’s just usually, when it comes to rape, it’s one person’s word against the other. It comes down to the evidence we wait to get back from the GBI.”
It’s also difficult to prosecute rape cases because of Georgia’s definition of the crime of rape.
“If you look at the law in Georgia, as opposed to the law in other states, we’re so back in the 1970s with it. It’s just terrible,” says Davis. “In Georgia, it’s ‘forced and against her will’ where in most states, it’s ‘forced or against her will.’”
This means that you have to prove the victim said “no,” and also that the rapist physically forced her into having sex.
Pledger says she hopes victims of sexual assault will come forward and report the crime so they themselves can get help and in turn help others.
“It’s never the victim’s fault,” says Sgt. Pledger. “It’s nobody’s fault but the rapist’s. If this person has done this to you, they are going to do it to somebody else. We’ve got to stand up for each other and fight for each other.”
For anyone in the NWGA region who is struggling with assault, abuse and its associated effects please contact the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA www.sacnwga.org or find your nearest crisis center https://centers.rainn.org/.