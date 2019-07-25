Rome’s Public Animal Welfare Services is about to overflow with furry friends. Located at 99 North Ave., there are about 177 dogs and cats housed there currently, which is right around their limit of 200 animals. As a result, they have waived their adoption fees, hoping to free up space and get pets placed into homes.
Vet assistant Nicole Farrell said, “We have a lot of large dogs and a desperate need for people to adopt.”
They are currently not setting appointments for any more surrenders since they have animals like Homie, an adult dog who has been in the facility and looking for a home since Jan. 7.
PAWS no longer euthanizes animals for space, instead planning events like the upcoming “Bow Wow Luau,” intended to “clear the shelter.” It will be held on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The rescue program has vets that come in and do spays/neuters and gives volunteer opportunities to inmates.
They are looking to expand their services by trying to get a grant that will offset veterinary costs. Farrell explains, “In Rome, there is about a 19% poverty rate, and within that percentage are 8,000 animals who lack access to affordable vet care.
This grant could make proper pet care accessible to even the most underserved communities.
PAWS also gives volunteers like Clarissa Gibson, who partners with Highland Rivers' Kaleidoscope Program, a chance to bring participants to play with the animals.
Gibson said, "It's an easy way to give back and teaches participants to love something."
For anyone looking for a pet to love or additional information PAWS can be reached at
706-236-4537. Its website is https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/animal-control. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. for adoptions.