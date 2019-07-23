The Joint Rome-Floyd County Solid Waste Commission has authorized the city and county manager to seek consultants to look at both the landfill and recycling center operations and financial plan.
"We're not in a maddening rush but time is of the essence," said County Commissioner Wright Bagby, chairman of the joint commission Tuesday.
Over $400,000 has been loaned from the county's general fund to the recycling operation already this year, said Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter. This time of year is usually the most challenging for the county from a cash flow perspective — tax revenue doesn't start coming in again for another couple of months.
The financial picture at the landfill changed back in 2006 with the opening of a private waste transfer facility.
At that time, there was just one rate for tipping at the Walker County Landfill, but now there are four, designed to attract customers.
"It complicated things and we have not followed, probably since before 2006, we have not followed the recommendations of our financial plan, for very good reasons. What are you going to do when your waste is going to (a regional landfill) in Ball Ground? There had to be some trade-offs to keep our landfill solvent," McCord said. "We've given away a lot of tip fees based on the original design and plan."
"I think we'd be better off at this point with an outside entity looking at this," Bagby said. "Quickly I hope."
On the back side of that issue, City Engineer Aaron Carroll said the life of the landfill has been extended significantly from original projections. However, the city is coming up on the time for the closure of site two, which could be a $30 million capital expense for both closure and perpetual care as mandated by the EPA.
Landfill Director Lee Stone told the commission the landfill had taken in close to 60,000 tons of waste through the end of June — very close to original expectations.
The landfill has just taken delivery of a new compacter. Stone said that addition could make a big difference in extending the life of the landfill.
The joint commission also agreed to put out a new request for proposals to sell the old North Rome Watters Street recycling center after the first call for bids did not get any responses.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said his crews have been doing a lot of work the last two weeks to clean up the old recycling center as they move the last material and equipment over to the new center on Lavender Drive.