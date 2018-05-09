Final suspect in Adairsville shooting captured
The final suspect in the shooting that occurred on Monday at the QT gas station in Adairsville has been captured, according to an Adairsville Police Department press release:
“On Wednesday at approximately 1730 hours (5:30 p.m.), detectives with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Kristy Lynn Davis in Ringgold after receiving information on her whereabouts. Davis was located in the wood line beside some apartments on Menton Lane. Davis is the third and final suspect that has been apprehended for a shooting that occurred on May 7, 2018 at the QT gas station located at 961 Hwy 140 N.W. in Adairsville. Law enforcement from several agencies, both local and federal, have been continuously searching for her since we identified her late Monday. Davis was picked up at the Catoosa County Jail by Adairsville Police and is in the process of being brought to the Bartow County Jail where she will face numerous felony charges for the shooting, along with the other two suspects, Michael Sean Conner and Destany Marie Schubert, who are already in custody.
We would like to thank the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshalls Office for their assistance in the investigation and the apprehension of these subjects. Please continue to pray for the victim and his family.”